IS this the largest sunflower in York?

Standing at an impressive 9ft 3ins tall – it dwarfs little Joseph Thornton, who grew the whopper.

The five year old began growing it at school, then brought it home and watched it grow and grow, just like in the classic children's story Jack and the Beanstalk.

Mum Heidi Fox, who runs Moorgarth Guest House in Fulford Road, sent a photo of Joseph and his sunflower to The Press.

Heidi said: "The sunflower was planted in reception class at school by him then brought home where it sprouted then transferred it outside.

"He's hoping to climb it to see if there is a golden goose at the top!"

Growing the sunflower has been a new lockdown hobby for Joseph.

Heidi added: "He was making masks with a sewing machine in lockdown, he's now growing sunflowers!"

And she wondered if Joseph had a local record. Well does he?

But you'll have to go some way to beat the world record holder.

According to Guinness World Records, the tallest sunflower measures 9.17 metres (30ft 1in) and was grown by Hans-Peter Schiffer in Karst, Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany, and verified on August 28 2014.

Hans-Peter is a veteran of tall sunflowers, having held this record twice previously.