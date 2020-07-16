CITY of York Council will be handed a further nearly £1.4 million by government to cover the costs of the pandemic.

It takes the total allocated to the local authority so far to more than £11 million.

But council leaders have previously said the extra cash will not be enough.

And the authority is expecting a hole in the budget of about £20 million - with the head of finance telling councillors yesterday that the shortfall could lead to some "difficult choices".

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government says funding will be distributed to councils based on population and levels of deprivation.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said: "Councils are playing a vital role in our national fight against coronavirus, providing a lifeline for so many and supporting communities at a time when they need it most.

“That’s why we are giving them an extra £500 million – taking our total additional funding provided to £4.3 billion – and today I am setting out how this will be allocated to councils fairly based on the pressures they have told us they are facing.

“This comes on top of the co-payment scheme announced last week that will compensate councils for irrecoverable income losses from sales, fees and charges.”

Minister for Regional Growth Simon Clarke MP said: “We’ve set out a comprehensive package of support for councils, including an unprecedented scheme to reimburse them for loss of income during the pandemic.

“This additional £500 million funding will be allocated to councils to support them to meet the spending pressures they are facing in their local area.”