A MUCH-LOVED North Yorkshire beauty spot has come in at number two on a list of the best spots to have a picnic.
July is National Picnic Month and the National Trust is starting to open its houses again, as these beautiful spots often make the perfect place for a picnic.
To celebrate this, Leisure Range Cookers has compiled a list of the nation’s favourite picnic foods, as well as the top locations full of picturesque picnic spots and Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal ranks as the UK's two.
Here are the top five:
1 Giant’s Causeway - County Antrim, Northern Ireland
2 Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal - Yorkshire, England
3 Carrick-a-Rede - County Antrim, Northern Ireland
4 Cragside - Northumberland, England
5 Bodnant Garden - Conwy, Wales
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal is four miles west of Ripon, off the B6265, about 30 miles from York.
The estate is a United Nations World Heritage Site because of its history and beauty. The abbey was founded in 1132, but Henry VIII's decision to dissolve the monasteries in the sixteenth century marked the end of the monastic community and the complex of buildings, including the church with its controversial bell tower, fell to rack and ruin.
Two hundred years later, John Aislabie created a water garden on the site.
You can view the full report here.