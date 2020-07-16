Small businesses in Ryedale who have missed out on previous support schemes still have time to tap into a second funding round.

Ryedale District Council announced a £1.1 million discretionary fund earlier this month to help businesses who previously missed out on Government support through COVID-19.

It was aimed at small businesses with high ongoing fixed commercial property-related costs who hadn’t met the criteria of the Small Business Grant, or the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Scheme.

More than 120 applications were made by B&Bs, market traders, micro businesses and small businesses.

Then the district council opened a second window for applications, specifically aimed at businesses who have a rateable value or annual rental or mortgage payments of between £51,000 and £100,000.

The deadline is midnight on July 19, 2020.

Ryedale District Council will award the grants based upon Government guidelines to meet local economic need.

There will be grants of up to a maximum of £10,000 and for those in exceptional circumstances, a maximum grant of £25,000.

Councillor Keane Duncan, council leader, said: “There are businesses in our district in need of urgent support. They’ve exhausted all other central Government support packages, but haven’t been able to access any business grant schemes, including the first round of the Discretionary Business Grant Scheme.

“We’ve listened to their concerns and are stepping in with support, by opening up a second wave of discretionary grant applications. It’s been our aim during this crisis to support lives and livelihoods, particularly those most acutely affected by Covid-19. This is another example of us delivering on that priority. There is a short application window, so I would encourage businesses to apply now before it is too late.”

Ryedale District Council has already distributed more than £21.7m in business support grants to more than 1,800 Ryedale businesses, helping them to stay afloat and protect jobs.

The council also launched an online petition calling for a targeted support package for tourism businesses to help them to cope with the COVID crisis.

A secure online form has been launched to collect the necessary data from businesses who are eligible and wish to apply at www.ryedale.gov.uk/business-support

Once received, the applications can be checked for eligibility. No decisions or payments will be made until the window has closed and exact numbers are known.

Informed decisions can be carried out on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that the £500,000 is shared out in the most effective way.

Exact grant values will then be determined and the payment issued. Payments will be made as soon as possible after the closure of the window.

Businesses that submitted an application under the first round of the discretionary grant scheme with a rateable value, annual rental, or mortgage payments of more than £51,000 will be contacted. They will be advised that they do not need to submit another application.