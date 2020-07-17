A FAMILY hopes the mystery surrounding their loved one’s death in a York river will finally be solved after hearing that an inquest WILL be held.

The body of chef Joe Rainham, 33, of Wilton Rise, Holgate Road, was recovered from the River Ouse near Lendal Bridge on the morning of Saturday, October 26 last year.

His relatives told The Press in March how they feared he might have been murdered and said an inquest into his death was vital.

They spoke out after the Senior Coroner for York, Jon Heath, had told the newspaper in January that he had not yet decided whether he needed to open an inquest, and was awaiting a definitive cause of death to confirm whether it was required.

Now he has revealed that an inquest was opened during the lockdown and will be formally mentioned in the council chamber in Northallerton on July 29.

“I hope to list the inquest thereafter as soon as practicable,” he added.

Joe’s brother Brighton hailed the development, saying: “It’s great news that an inquest will take place, this might help in finding out what happened to Joe.

“I was informed by the coroner that the inquest was going to take place and that they would let me know the dates in advance so that I can make plans to attend.”

Joe’s aunt Media said she was "very happy with the positive news" that an inquest would be held.

The pair said in March that police believed Joe’s death was due to natural causes and there were no suspicious circumstances, but they were convinced his body was dumped in the river after he had died elsewhere, following foul play.

Media said the family had been told that tests had shown he had died of a cardio-pulmonary arrest but they had also shown he had not drowned, and nor had he ingested any water.

She said: “If he had suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of the shock from falling into the river, he would have ingested water. Therefore, he must have suffered the arrest previously – unless it happened on the bank and he then fell in.

“But he was fit and healthy, and he hated water and never went near the river.”

Brighton and Media said he had disappeared after going to a party in Acomb on the evening of Friday, October 4.

They said that if he had walked back to his home from Acomb, his route would not have taken him anywhere near the river. They said they believed robbery, sexual jealousy and drugs were all possible factors in his death.

A friend and housemate said that just a few days before he disappeared, Joe had won £10,000 on online roulette and he might have been robbed by someone who found out about his winnings. He also said Joe had a complicated private life.

Brighton said the family had contacted The Press to appeal to our readers for help after becoming frustrated with the police investigation and after the newspaper had revealed that an inquest might not even be held.

They said they particularly wanted people to get in touch if they saw him at or leaving the party, but no one responded.