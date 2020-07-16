AN ICONIC riverside pub in York has reopened after its second lockdown of 2020.
The Kings Arms was first forced to close in February when it was inundated by the River Ouse, following heavy and prolonged rainfall in the Dales catchment.
Then the following month it had to shut like all other pubs across the country when the lockdown was imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It didn't reopen immediately when pubs were first allowed to welcome customers in again earlier this month, but now drinkers can once again sit at beer tables on Kings Staith, enjoying superb views down the river and of Ouse Bridge.
