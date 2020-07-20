BABY Roman Dinnen was born "perfect" – but tragically died four days later in the arms of his parents in a Yorkshire hospice.

Now his mum and dad, Laura and Andrew Dinnen, of Acomb, York, want to say thank you to all the doctors and nurses and hospice staff who cared for Roman during his short life.

Roman was born at York Hospital near the beginning of lockdown on April 6 weighing a healthy 6lb 7oz.

Laura said: "When he was born, everything was fine. There were no issues and no concern."

Roman Dinnen who died at four days old from a rare genetic metabolic disorder

Mum and baby were discharged the same day - and were delighted to return home so he could meet his big sister Erin, aged four.

However, after a couple of days, Roman became lethargic and stopped feeding so well.

Worried, Laura took him to A&E at York Hospital. "I thought I was being a paranoid parent," she said.

But her instincts proved right. Sadly, Roman's condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Leeds General Infirmary, where tests revealed that Roman was suffering from a rare genetic metabolic disorder which gave him only one per cent chance of survival.

Dad Andrew said: "We had to make the heartbreaking decision to carry on with treatment for that one per cent chance or stop putting Roman through pain and consider end of life care."

Laura and Andrew Dinnen with their baby Roman, who died at four days old

Roman was transferred to Martin House Children's Hospice, Boston Spa, where Laura, Andrew and big sister Erin were able to spend precious hours with him until he passed away on the evening of Good Friday, April 10.

Andrew said: "The hospice staff were incredible. They assisted us in every way. They removed all the ventilation tubes and he died four and half hours later - in our arms."

During those few hours, they were able to take Roman on a walk in the hospice gardens, cuddling him in their arms.

Andrew said: "It was about 9pm and the sun came out and hundreds of rabbits came out from the bushes as we walked. It was quite surreal and will be a memory we will always have."

The hospice also has special facilities to allow families to spend time with children after they have died. Laura, Andrew and Erin were able to do this, which again allowed them treasured time with Roman.

The hospice is now offering the family bereavement support.

In the future, the couple plan to fundraise for the hospice, which relies donations.

Roman with his big sister Erin

Besides staff at the hospice, the family also wishes to thank everyone who cared for them on Ward 17 at York Hospital and at Leeds PICU.

And they also want to thank York funeral director Hayley Owen for arranging their goodbye to Roman at York Cemetery.

The couple said lockdown made their loss especially difficult because they were not been able to see family and close friends. Only two other people were able to join them at Roman's funeral.

Laura said: "I feel he was robbed of his funeral. Our family and friends were not able to say hello or goodbye."

Andrew added: "It's been soul destroying."

The couple would like to ask The Press readers to support Martin House Hospice with a donation (visit: martinhouse.org.uk)