A HEALTH chief has told how she aims to prevent a significant coronavirus outbreak in York after latest weekly figures for confirmed cases were published.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in the City of York Council area remained at 3.3 per 100,000 population for the second week running in the rolling seven-day rate update by Public Health England.

The figure, for the seven days to July 12 compared with the seven days to July 5, is based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Sharon Stoltz, York's Director of Public Health, said today that the city had a relatively low number of cases compared to many other area and the city’s outbreak control plan looked to take a 'proactive and preventative' approach stop the disease spreading.

"We are encouraging residents to take a test if they have symptoms of coronavirus and we are working with the NHS Test and Trace Service to ensure residents have easy access to testing," she said.

"As testing is more widely available we anticipate seeing more positive tests as part of the Test and Trace work to reduce outbreaks.

"Where someone is found to have a positive test they are then told to self-isolate and appropriate contact tracing will be done. Details are available at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/nhs-test-and-trace-how-it-works. Any cases will be treated appropriately given the circumstances of the individual involved and the test results.cil

"To keep the public informed we are publishing weekly local updates on our York Open Data platform every Friday.

"We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of the virus by washing our hands, wearing a face covering, social distancing and staying at home and getting tested if anyone has symptoms."

Nationally, Leicester,which is subject to a local lockdown, has the worst rate of 104.4 cases per 100,000, with nearby Pendle second, with a rate of 74.4 and Blackburn third with 48.3.

Selby's weekly rate fell from 4.5 in the week to July 5 to 3.4 in the week to July 12, Ryedale's was down from 5.5 to 0, Scarborough's fell from 0.9 to 0, Harrogate's remained at 4.4 for the second week running, Hambleton's remained at 1 and East Yorkshire's fell from 3.5 to 2.4.