A PAIR of twins who featured in The Press when they were born due to their ‘”heavy,” weight reached their 40th birthday recently.

Gavin Thornton and Lucy Grant were born on July 3 1980 at Fulford Maternity Hospital, building up a “weight reputation,” in the Foxwood area in York as they grew up.

When they were born, Gavin weighed in at 9lb 1oz and Lucy was 8lb 7oz. They were even thought to be the heaviest twins ever born in the city at the time.

One of the doctors suggested that the pair were the “biggest twins he had ever seen.”

Their father, John Thornton, said: “We didn’t even know that we were having twins until one of the last visits to the clinic, which came as a massive shock as we had only planned for one baby. But it was an excellent day for myself and Kathleen.

“We struggled to find things for them when they were born, we had a huge pram which they quickly grew out of.”

The twins grew up in York for two years, before the family moved to Carnoustie, Scotland in 1982 when John left the fire service to work in the offshore oil industry.

Growing up, Lucy was very much into athletics and represented Scotland and Northern Ireland at several Air Cadet events.

She has worked as a supervisor with several companies including Lasenza, Mitchelin and B&M

Gavin joined the Army at 16 and on completing his Engineer training he served in Germany, Canada and Kosovo. He was in Iraq during the second war in 2003.

On leaving the Army he worked for several oil related companies and now works for an oil service and maintenance company called Petrofac.

They both have partners and have two children of their own.