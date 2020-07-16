YOUNG artists are being encouraged to get creative and inspire others to get more active through healthier, environmentally greener journeys.
The North Yorkshire County Council Sustainable Travel Team will judge artwork to select one winner and 11 runners up in both primary and secondary competitions.
Artists can use any material, new or recycled, to create an A4 landscape image. They can use any process such as drawing, painting, printmaking, textiles, photography, computer-aided design, collage or montage.
County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for highways, said: “This unique art competition is a great way to teach our young people the importance of living an active lifestyle and the need to embrace sustainability.
“We can’t wait to see your vision of our environmentally-friendly future.”
The judges will score on originality, creativity, ideas and concepts, and how well it fits the brief of promoting sustainable travel.
The winning art will be framed and showcased in an art exhibition at County Hall in Northallerton.
To enter the competition, visit: https://bit.ly/2OwVnx0