A BUDGET retailer with three York stores has today announced it's bringing new chilled and frozen food ranges to some stores.

Poundland, which has stores in Coney Street, Low Petergate and at Monk's Cross, says they are investing heavily in stores including bringing chilled and frozen food to 60 stores and extending it to more later in the year.

The transformation plans, internally dubbed Project Diamond, include changes to stores, pricing, and the overall breadth of the offer.

The latest Diamond stores to go live this month stretch from Consett, Newcastle and Cleveland in the North East to Slough, Thurrock, Pitsea and Borehamwood in the South East, all offering the new chilled and frozen ranges. By the end of July more than half of the planned 60 stores will have the new offer, with the remainder completed by early September.

A spokesman for Poundland said that the three York stores are not currently on the list for changes, but that they could be considered at a later date.

Poundland's shift from a single price to a simple price retailer is also picking up. Three quarters of products are still sold at the core £1 price point, but prices from 50p to £5 have allowed Poundland to widen the range of products in health and beauty, household and grocery. The simple price rollout will be completed by October – one year after it was launched.

As well as investing in stores, Poundland’s transformation plan also includes the launch of a pilot online service using one of its three stores in Cannock which will close this Saturday and begin its conversion into an online fulfilment centre.

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director, said: “We’re stepping up to support high streets after the impact of the coronavirus by being customer-focused, people-led and tech-enabled.

“This is the biggest transformation in our history as we look to secure our future for another thirty years.”