TWO men have been charged with illegal hunting following an investigation into the death of a fox.
Humberside Police said that during a hunt near Driffield on December 31, 2019, it was reported that dogs had been allowed to hunt foxes.
A spokesperson said Christopher Richardson, 72 of Bridlington Road, Brandesburton, and Charles Clark, 39, of Garman Carr Lane, Selby, had been summoned to appear at court on charges of hunting a wild mammal with dogs.
They said the men were due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on August 27.
They added: "We want to reassure our communities that we will not tolerate anyone committing crimes against our protected wildlife and take these matters extremely seriously.
"Where evidence is found we will take action against those suspected of committing offences."
