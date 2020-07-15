North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that Harriet Harkus has been found safe.
POLICE in York have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a missing York woman.
Harriet Harkus, 28, was reported missing earlier this evening (Wednesday), North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are "very concerned" for her welfare and are carrying out searches of the city, the force added.
York Rescue Boat has been called out by the force to help with the search.
Anyone who believes they have seen Harriet or knows where she is now is asked call the force on 101 or 999 if they have an immediate sighting.
Quote incident number 331 of 15 July.
