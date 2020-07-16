THE number of job vacancies advertised in York has seen a “modest recovery” in recent weeks.
York saw the biggest drop in recruitment postings in the York and West Yorkshire region in March, according to an economic report for the combined authority.
But - while the number of live job vacancies is still well below pre-coronavirus levels - the report says there has been a growing number of jobs on offer.
In June the York and North Yorkshire LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) feared there could be up to 17,500 jobs lost in York as a result of the pandemic.
The report, prepared for West Yorkshire Combined Authority, also highlights an increase in new business bank accounts being opened in York in May, compared the levels in April, suggesting “signs of rebounding from April’s historic lows”.
It says: “So far across the board there has been very few staff returning to normal working arrangements, with only 6.1 per cent returning from furlough and 2.3 per cent returning from remote working.
“The highest is in the construction sector where 13 per cent of staff have returned from furlough.”
Speaking at the meeting Cllr Andrew Waller said: “I would like very much, from York’s perspective, to back up the support needed for the hospitality and tourist industry, which will be reduced capacity going forward.”