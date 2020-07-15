A 33-YEAR-OLD woman died following a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the crash on Tanton Road, near Tanton Bridge in Stokesley.

It happened at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (July 14) and involved a silver Nissan Qashqai that was travelling in the direction towards Stokesley, and a black BMW M4 Coupe that was travelling in the direction towards Tanton.

The 33 year-old female driver of the Qashqai was taken to hospital where she later died.

The driver of the BMW, a 41 year-old man from Ingleby Barwick, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time, which may have captured the collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation team at MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, ask for North Yorkshire Police and pass information to the Force Control Room."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200119993