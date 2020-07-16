TWO city centre shop sites currently occupied by popular retailers have been put up for rent.

Unit 28 in Coney Street, which is currently home to the Card Factory, is on the rental market via Barker Proudlove, the retail property consultants.

In an advert, it said the unit is in “a prime location on Coney Street, one of the premier retail pitches in York city centre. The unit is prominently situated amongst occupiers including Next, Clinton Cards, and WH Smith”.

Card Factory - which has a lease on the unit until 2025 - said the site had been up for rent since before the coronavirus outbreak and that the move was not to do with the impact of the virus. The company added that it had no plans to close its other store in High Ousegate.

Meanwhile, the retail unit at 18 and 20 Stonegate, currently occupied by the shop Jack Wills, is also up for rent.

Viewings for the unit are being advertised by KLM Retailed Unit and the site is being promoted as a “rare letting opportunity”.

The advert states: “18-20 Stonegate is Grade II listed and arguably one of the most attractive retail properties in York. The store is currently traded from the ground, first and part second floors with the remainder and third floor used as ancillary. The dual frontage provides a larger than average floor-plate on Stonegate, further adding to its appeal.”

The Press contacted both Jack Wills and its parent company Sports Direct - which bought the company out of administration last year - for a comment.

At least 17 York city centre businesses have closed their doors since lockdown, or are set to shut - and the future of many more remains uncertain.

Among the casualties in York are Brigantes pub, True Story cafe, Knit & Stitch shop, Accessorize, Carluccio’s, Boots Coppergate, Patisserie Valerie Coppergate, TM Lewin, Warehouse, Random Encounter, Pop Culture Café and two branches of Subway.

Earlier this month, Phil Pinder, chairman of York Retail Forum, said: “The average shop in York is trading about 50 per cent down compared to last year, this is even worse for many indie shops and restaurants. Business rates need consigning to history in favour of a fairer taxation system that does not penalise the high street.”