YORK MP Julian Sturdy has backed a local solicitors campaign to change the way wills are witnessed in England.

York-based solicitor, Rachel Roche, is supporting Government moves to change the way wills are drawn up in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen a 30 per cent increase in requests for help.

In a tweet, Mr Sturdy said he was backing her campaign to bring England into line with other nations such as Scotland and France, adding: “It is vital that ill and older people are still able to put their affairs in order in these disrupted times, without taking risks with their health by meeting more people than they have to.

“I, therefore, support this proposal as a practical response to the current situation, that will help bring peace of mind to many households.

“The fact this proposed change is already operational within the United Kingdom, and in our two closest neighbours is strong evidence that it can work.

“I hope the government will give this very serious consideration.”

In March the Law Society of Scotland issued practical guidance that instructions can be taken over a video conference call, while in Ireland, Skype, FaceTime and email will be used by solicitors to draw up wills for their clients because of Covid-19 restrictions.

At present, the England and Wales law states there must be two witnesses to the actual signing of a will which under the current lockdown is a major problem. However, The Law Society and the Ministry of Justice are discussing ways to deformalize the signing of wills and to make it quicker to register lasting powers of attorney.

Rachel, whose Roche Legal team has offices in York and Harrogate, has developed and introduced her own online will writing and LPA programme and specialises in helping the elderly and vulnerable. Rachel acknowledges changes will need to be made to the regulations and COVID-19 crisis is focussing attention on the current system.

Speaking to The Press she said: “It is vital to bring the legal profession into the modern era because it is still archaic.

“The Wills Act was introduced in 1837 and we need to be flexible.”