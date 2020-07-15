A POPULAR bar in York city centre is set to reopen today (July 15).
The Hop in Fossgate has been closed since March but is reopening its doors.
Back in 2013 when The Hop first opened Ossett brewery spent £300,000 converting Leila’s Tearoom (previously Fellini’s Italian restaurant), following the success of its Hops in Leeds, Wakefield and Sheffield.
The Hop sells pizzas and before lockdown was a busy live music and comedy venue.
City of York Council announced last week that Fossgate is to be closed to traffic during pedestrian hours - which were also to be extended to 8pm - in a bid to give people room for social distancing and provide space for cafes and restaurants to put out tables and chairs.
The measure will be in force until December so that access can be facilitated into Franklin’s Yard and the council says that applications for pavement cafe licences will be determined within five days.