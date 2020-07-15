Police are hunting a Tadcaster man - wanted for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.
Bradley Hunter, 26, was charged with assault, false imprisonment and threats to kill, and appeared at court last week.
He was released from court with bail conditions, but North Yorkshire Police says he has since breached those conditions.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers have conducted a number of inquiries to locate Mr Hunter and are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they have seen him or know of his current whereabouts."
Hunter also has links to Selby, and to Micklefield, Pontefract and Castleford in West Yorkshire.
Anyone with any information that could assist in locating Hunter is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.
Please quote incident number 12200119466 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.