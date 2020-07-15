A TRAIN firm has launched a new campaign to highlight everything that’s being done to keep people safe on the railway.
Northern wants its customers to have the confidence to return to the railway.
The new campaign shows the measures that the train firm is taking to ensure customer safety.
Extra cleaning is being carried out on trains and at stations, social distancing is still in place across the Northern network and face coverings are still mandatory.
Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “As an industry, we have been working hard to make the railway as safe as possible, so we were ready for more people to return to our trains and stations.”
Northern currently employs around 430 staff to clean trains during the day and at night at the end of service. They work at stations and depots across the north of England and are supported by an additional 150 colleagues who are dedicated to cleaning Northern’s stations.
All staff are currently focusing on cleaning touch points and Northern has invested in a new cleaning product called ‘Zoono’.
Further information can be found in this video: https://bit.ly/3fvoOvf
