AN ARTIST from Selby is pulling on her walking boots to take on the challenge of the Yorkshire Three Peaks for charity.

Blue Wilson had planned to tackle the challenge on April 11, but this had to be postponed due to lockdown. The new date for her trek is now August 8.

The artist has her own studio in Selby and creates abstract paintings.

The 46-year-old, who also works as a caretaker for Selby Town Council, is hoping her efforts will help raise £1,000 in aid of The Humane Society International (UK).

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge involves trying to reach the summit of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in under 12 hours.

Blue said she is “so excited” about the challenge, which she will undertake as part of a group.

“I have always wanted to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks,” she commented.

“I have spoken to people who have done it and they’ve said it is quite gruelling.

“I am quite used to walking but I’m sure I’ll know about it the next day!”

She said she has been training a lot for the challenge, adding: “I’ve been doing lots of coastal walks around 20 miles, and getting some hill walks in.”

The Humane Society International (UK) is a leading force for animal protection, with active campaigns to protect British wildlife, to reduce and replace animal use in scientific research and product testing, to expose and stop the sale of fur, and to reduce the number of animals suffering on farms.

It is part of Humane Society International - one of the largest animal protection organisations in the world.

Explaining why has chosen to support the charity, Blue said: “When I set out to do this challenge in April it was in the aftermath of the Australian bushfires which claimed the lives of an estimated one billion native species pushing many to the point of extinction.

“As the search-and-rescue mission for wildlife survivors of Australia’s Kangaroo Island bushfires continued, animal charity Humane Society International stepped in as the number of animals needing to be taken into care was increasing as starvation and dehydration started to hit.”

She said the bushfires “really struck a chord.”

“I thought this was a chance to do the challenge for charity.”

The Three Peaks Challenge route is is 24 miles (38.6km) and includes 5200ft (1585m) of ascent.

Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough form part of the Pennine range, and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

So far, Blue has raised more than £550 of her £1,000 target.

To sponsor Blue, visit her gofundme page: www.gf.me/u/xi6pcf

To view her paintings go on Instagram and search #bluewilsonartist