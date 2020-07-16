RE: David Taylor's apology. Nothing excuses such repulsive comments and only endorses my view that many in influential positions do not have high standards.
Big Jack would have had an apt phrase.
Derek Chapplow,
Middlethorpe Grove,
... HOW unfair are the hooligan letter writers of the Press. One comment out of place and years of service to the community are ignored and trashed.
What have the letter writers ever done for York?
Just made clever-clever comments as they have nothing more useful to do. They could resign.
Philip Johnson,
18 Greencliffe Drive,
Clifton,
York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment