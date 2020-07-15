A TRUST, which supports people in North Yorkshire with visual and sensory impairments, has received a donation of face masks from a group of amateur actors.
The Wilberforce Trust was “delighted,” to receive a donation of 200 poly cotton reusable face-masks from the Bath Theatrical Masketeers.
The group of amateur actors have made and distributed over 3,500 masks to health and care staff across the country.
Jane Carter, of the Wilberforce Trust, said: “The trust has worked flat out to provide full PPE for all support workers since the onset of the Covid-19 virus. This extra supply in many different colours and designs will be a welcome change for our staff to use when they are out and about on errands.
“Fully washable, they will supplement our supply and bring a smile to our dedicated staff.”
The Wilberforce Trust, which can be traced back to 1833, currently provides specialist supported housing across York and Tadcaster.
For further information on the work of the trust visit: www.wilberforcetrust.org.uk