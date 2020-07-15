INDEPENDENT shops in York are selling a range of different face coverings - meaning customers can support local businesses when looking for face coverings.
The Government announced wearing a face covering will be essential for anyone visiting a shop or supermarket from July 24.
Mark Jones, the owner of Cleggs in Goodramgate, said: "We have been making and selling face masks for the past couple of weeks, in a variety of designs. They are proving to be very popular."
Andrew Lowson, director of York BID, said he is confident businesses will respond quickly to the requirement to wear a face covering - and highlighted some of the city's independent retailers that are selling face masks.
He singled out Alterations Express in Fossgate and Fancy Dance in Micklegate, which is also selling face masks for children.
If your business has designed face coverings for sale, email newsdesk@thepress.co.uk or tweet us @yorkpress to be featured in our gallery.