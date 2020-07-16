THE headline in The Press was 'Pandemic takes its toll on shops, pubs and cafes' with one business is closing every 37 hours.
The Press did an excellent editorial on the issue. However, it talked about the effect of the coronavirus on the York economy rather than referring to the effect of the lockdown.
Secondly, The Press is encouraging people to return to York 'when this pandemic is over the crowds - and the good times - will return'.
So this seems to be suggesting that the pandemic is not yet over and the crowds will not be returning any time soon.
Surely it is now over with peak deaths being April 8, so we should now be getting back to normal.
The whole of York city centre is under threat. Many York businesses are currently hanging on by a thread with the streets very quiet.
So the aftermath of the lockdown is still destroying jobs and livelihoods.
Peter Ashton,
Beckfield Lane,
York
