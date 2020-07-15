YORKSHIRE Cancer Research has launched a new art installation to help raise awareness of its mission to save lives in Yorkshire.
The charity, dedicated to helping Yorkshire people avoid and survive cancer, is launching its annual fundraising campaign, ‘Give it Some Welly’, as part of its aim to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
To officially launch the campaign, the charity teamed up with Yorkshire artist Anita Bowerman and Castle Howard to celebrate the 191,000 people in Yorkshire who are living with or have survived cancer thanks to advances in early diagnosis and treatment.
Together, they have created a stunning welly-based sculpture in the grounds of the castle in York. The piece, titled ‘Give Cancer the Boot’, is made up of 191 stainless steel wellington boots, with each welly representing 1,000 people who are living with or have survived cancer in Yorkshire.
Anita Bowerman, the Harrogate artist who designed and created the installation, said: “I am honoured to be involved in this very worthwhile project.”
The art installation, which is located on the South Front in the grounds of Castle Howard, will be open to the public until Monday August 3.