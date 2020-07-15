YORK Art Gallery want the public to choose the what goes on display when they reopen next month.

Called Paintings Chosen by You, the gallery plans to showcase a selection of works from their collection of paintings, voted for by the public, alongside further works chosen through Twitter polls. There will also be an opportunity to write short labels for the painting you are most fond of, with the favourites being printed and displayed next to the work itself.

To choose your favourite works, please or visit www.yorkartgallery.org.uk and click on the Your Art Gallery – Paintings Chosen by You page. You can then rate the paintings from one to five stars, and those that prove the most popular will be included in the show. The deadline to make your choices is Wednesday, July 29.

The Twitter polls will run from Monday, July 20 until Friday, July 24, with two paintings put forward for people to choose between each day.

The exhibition will then open on August 20.

Dr Beatrice Bertram, senior curator, said: “We are really excited to be reopening our galleries and welcoming people back to come and see the wonderful art in our collections.

“We thought what better way to reopen than by giving our audiences the opportunity to choose the paintings they want to see. We hope as many people as possible will vote for their favourites through the online survey or the Twitter polls and also write a few words about one specific work, telling us why it means so much to them. We can’t wait to see which choices you make in what will be a truly fascinating exhibition of work curated by you.”

The online vote will involve 20 of the most famous and popular works from the gallery’s permanent collection – none of which were on display prior to lockdown - from L.S. Lowry to David Hockney. The 10 most popular will feature in the show, with accompanying labels written by voters. The winners will be announced online on Thursday, July 30.

Ten other works will be put to the public vote through the Twitter polls, running every day from Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24, with two works each day being pitted against one another.

The chosen works will be shown alongside further paintings chosen by the Friends of York Art Gallery, as well as new acquisitions and some of our curators’ favourites.

Several entries by the gallery into York Museum Trust’s popular Curator Battles on Twitter, which has run throughout lockdown, will also feature in the exhibition.

For more information on the opening displays and how to visit, please go to www.yorkartgallery.org.uk