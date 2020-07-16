THE loss of £5m in parking revenue is a major blow to the council. While the city couldn’t have foreseen the pandemic, the climate change committee was clear last year that if York is to become a zero carbon city then the council must wean itself off car parking revenues.
This is not to be anti-car. It may well be that electric cars become major mode of personal transportation over the next ten to 20 years; I own a fully electric car myself. But the reality is that the city must reinvent itself in response to the climate change emergency.
The council should to seek to earn money from sources that reduce carbon emissions rather than increase them.
There are many alternatives. We could copy other European cities and invest in power stations, for example. Amey Cespa told me that the incinerator at Allerton could potentially provide district heating for 30,000 homes. A geothermal plant on the old North Selby Mine site near Deighton could possibly heat all the homes in Escrick, Deighton, Wheldrake and Elvington.
Let’s invest resources on ventures that earn the city money and tackle climate change instead of relying on parking revenue to fund council services.
Cllr Christian Vassie,
Chair of the Climate Change Committee,
City of York Council
Blake Court, Wheldrake, York