A BUBBLE tea chain is set to open a shop in the heart of York this week.

Chatime is opening up in the former Burgins Perfumery at 2 Coney Street, which has been sitting empty for some time.

Work has been going on through lockdown to transform the premises and the new shop will be opening on Friday (July 17).

Chatime York director, Eric Teck Wong said: “This is Chatime’s 29th branch and we are so excited for this launch in York.

"It has been challenging for us to make this happen during this tough period.

"However we are committed to serve the best quality products, brew from the freshest ingredients, and make various flavours with our creative-oriental way.

"We hope to bring the finest teas from Taiwan, and create unique flavours with various teas to the world. We know the power from a good tea can light up the world, and make our customers experience happiness with every cup of Chatime."

Chatime is an international brand with outlets around the world. The word “Cha” means “Tea” in oriental countries; so “Chatime” means it is time for tea.

The brand has an extensive take out menu including fruit tea, milk tea, fresh tea, mousse, smoothies and coolers - encompassing more than 50 flavours.

The store is holding an opening promotion from Friday until Sunday (July 19) with the first 20 customers getting a free drink on Friday and a buy one get one free offer between July 17 and 19.

Burgins had been trading for 137 years before it went out of business in July 2017.

The Burgins shop first opened as Mark F Burgin’s pharmacy in 1880.

It was subsequently taken over by the Wright family in 1934 and changed into a perfumery in 1972.