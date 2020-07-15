VALUABLE jewellery was allegedly stolen in a burglary at a home in North Yorkshire.
It happened at Huby, outside Harrogate, on Strait Lane between 4pm and 6pm on Monday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "All rooms were ransacked and valuable jewellery stolen while the victim was out."
The force is now appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary.
The spokesperson added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about any vehicles or persons near the address acting suspiciously."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 795 Estensen, or email elizabeth.estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200119237.
