A SONG about the benefits of fostering created by workers at North Yorkshire’s award-winning children’s hub No Wrong Door has been applauded for its message.

The hit was put together by hub worker Jezz Pratt, who is a talented self-taught musician and member of the Cloughton Rat Pack band to celebrate the amazing foster carers across the county.

It’s set to the tune of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect, with adapted lyrics which highlight the importance of fostering and how it can change lives.

The song and accompanying video is performed by Jezz and Cerena Butterworth, the Scarborough hub No Wrong Door manager, supported by young people.

And the video also tells a poignant story, featuring three families who foster – Jayne and Kirk Mann, Sarah and James Cliffe and Andy and Michelle Hullah.

Cerena said: “The feedback we’ve had on the video has been phenomenal – everyone who has seen it has been delighted and I think the video and lyrics really hit home for a lot of people.

“Jezz is absolutely fantastic and very talented, which we knew already from the lockdown song he wrote and performed at the start of the pandemic.

“I’m incredibly proud of Jezz and everyone who took part in the video. It’s highlighting a really important message.”

Cerena added they turned the project around very fast – deciding to do it one Friday and releasing it by the next.

She said: “Jezz is a real showman and managed to pull it off, along with the extra work from our fantastic families.

“It really highlights what our foster families have been doing.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s award winning No Wrong Door is applauded nationally as best practice in helping prevent vulnerable children on the edge of care from getting into trouble or ending up in the care system.

Cllr Janet Sanderson, executive member for children and young people’s services, said: “The fostering song highlights just how important foster carers are, and how much we appreciate what they do across the county.

“It’s always wonderful to see messages portrayed in such a creative way, especially when it means getting a cross-section of our wonderful staff and county residents involved.”

North Yorkshire is always looking for more amazing foster carers.

Anyone looking to express an interest in fostering should visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/fostering

Video: https://youtu.be/UehE15tVPEQ