EVEN Rasputin the polar bear has been put under lockdown at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Born in Moscow, writes our Camera Club member Barney Sharratt, he arrived in Yorkshire from France, where he has spent the last ten years, and is now in quarantine before being allowed to meet his new pals in South Yorkshire.

"It doesn't seem to be getting him down because as you can see he was a barrel of laughs and enjoyed playing to his new audience," said Barney.

This set of photos have been shared under the hashtag #newnormal, which is the theme for this month's competition.

We have had some other great entries too.

Puffins social distancing in Scotland

Sue Gabbatiss' photo shows puffins social distancing in Scotland, while Alan Howland sent us a photo of his pet Lunar by a new sign for social distancing.

Sarah Wynn pointed out that "Even Viking warriors wear face masks in the #newnormal."

Even the cattle need to see a hairdresser!

Michaela Dobson noted that even the cattle needed a haircut after spotting this character at the Hole of Horcum.

Sandra Michelle Hillyer spotted this mask at the Stonegate Teddybear shop while Lisa Young shared a photo of the #newnormal on York's Bar Walls.

Would you like to see your photographs published in The Press and online?

The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!

To join the club, visit The Press Camera Club on Facebook - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.