Face coverings will be compulsory in shops from July 24.

But many of us have been wearing them already.

Several The Press readers have been sending us pictures of their favourite masks and coverings in recent weeks.

And we've shared these pictures with you all here.

Now we want to see more of your masks - especially if they are a little bit different and turn heads!

Examples of people and even a teddy bear wearing a masks in York

So please send us more pictures of you in your mask or face covering - and tell us where you got it from, or even if you made it yourself.

It might just give other readers inspiration - and encourage them to cover up too!

It's simple to send us your pictures and stories - just click this link here and fill in our easy form.

Meanwhile, here's the latest rules on wearing face coverings, which come into effect on July 24.

Remember, if you don't wear a face covering in a shop or supermarket after that date you risk a £100 fine. There are some exemptions. Children under 11 and those with certain disabilities will be exempt.

Mask-wearing has been compulsory on public transport in England and at NHS facilities across the UK since 15 June.

Face coverings can be a scarf, homemade mask or reusable or disposable mask. Advice is to wash hands before and after use and wash reusable coverings regularly.

As reported in The Press this week, several businesses in York are already selling masks.