TWO more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the City of York Council area.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 910, up from 901 just over a week ago on July 6.
The rate of confirmed infections in the area now stands at 433.6 per 100,000 resident population, compared with a national average rate of 447.3 per 100,000 people across England as a whole.
Two more confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area have taken the total there to 2,533, a rate of 412.2 per 100,000 resident population.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has a total of 1,645, a rate of 484.4.