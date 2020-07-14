A SHOOTING and conservation organisation has asked Facebook to delete a York councillor's account following his controversial postings welcoming the death of footballer and shooting and fishing enthusiast Jackie Charlton.
The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) said it was unacceptable that Green Party Cllr Dave Taylor had labelled Charlton an 'animal abuser' because of his lifelong interest in shooting and fishing, which were legal activities conducted in accordance with animal welfare laws and codes of practices.
It said it had written to the leader of City of York Council to formally register its concerns, and said it had also reported Cllr Taylor to Facebook, requesting that his account be removed due to what it alleged was 'hate speech.'
The BASC's move came today after more than 4,300 people had signed an online petition calling for York Green Party to 'sack' Cllr Taylor, who posted: 'Jack 'Bloodsports' Charlton has died. Good,' on Facebook but later apologised for causing offence.
Cllr Taylor did not respond to an opportunity to comment on the BASC's allegations today, but York Green Party chair Tom Franklin said: "Dave Taylor has already apologised for his tasteless and offensive comments, and York Green Party is currently investigating his behaviour."
