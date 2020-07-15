NOTABLE names in the arts have said they are concerned that cities outside London - like York - will not receive their fair share of Government funds announced last week to help those in the sector affected by Covid-19.
A letter, signed by Tom Bird, executive director at York Theatre Royal, Reyahn King, CEO of York Museums Trust and Esther Richardson, joint CEO of Pilot Theatre, said there must also be support for smaller organisations like music venues at the Crescent and Fulford Arms, or artists’ studios like Pica in Grape Lane, so they are not allowed to "simply disappear".
A spokesman for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: “This 1.57 billion funding will provide support to organisations and venues, securing their future. Outdoor performances with socially distanced audiences can now take place and we are working with the sector and medical experts for pilots to help indoor performances soon.”