POLICE in York have launched an urgent appeal for the public’s help to locate a missing 73-year-old man.
Bernard Lesley Westbrook was last seen in Haxby.
Mr Westbrook lives in Northamptonshire but is currently staying with a friend in Haxby, and North Yorkshire Police say they are extremely concerned for his welfare. He was last seen at a residential property in Station Road in Haxby at about 6.30am today (Tuesday, July 14).
Mr Westbrook has short hair, is around 5 ft 7” and is believed to be wearing dark blue Tommy Hilfiger jeans, brown leather lace-up shoes and glasses. He may be wearing a polo shirt and jumper with a black Ping golf jacket and may also be carrying a black leather bag.
If you have any information which could locate Mr Westbrook, please call 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with anything else. Ref: 12200119885
