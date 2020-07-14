MODERN office space has been created with the refurbishment of Arabesque House in York which has now been launched to the market.
Helmsley Group is behind the development at Monks Cross, which provides high-quality and flexible office space.
Tom Sykes, asset manager at the York-based property investment and development specialists, said: “Demand for out of town office space is undoubtedly set to increase as businesses adopt new and flexible ways of working in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Additionally, high-quality, modern office space with adequate parking provision is scarce, particularly in York which boasts many historic buildings and has seen the majority of available accommodation being turned into much-needed housing.
“We have already attracted some fantastic tenants to Arabesque House and look forward to welcoming more over the coming months.”
Existing tenants include the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, Drivespeed Group, TCS John Huxley, Eurofins and Anytime Fitness.
Savills and Bowcliffe have been appointed as joint agents to market the remaining space.
Paddy Carter, director at Savills, said: “Arabesque House is helping to meet a much-needed requirement for the provision of quality office space in York and the wider region.
“This stunning office space is located on the successful and established Monks Cross Business Park, which is easily accessible from both the York Outer Ring Road and York city centre.
“The immediate area boasts a wealth of amenities including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Next, Sainsbury’s and Starbucks.”
Bowcliffe’s Matt Tootell added: “Arabesque House suits a range of occupiers, including those from the science and technology sectors, with smaller suites available from 1,770 sq ft up to 11,079 sq ft when combined together.
“Externally, the property benefits from established landscaped areas and ample on-site car parking.”
