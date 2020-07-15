A WEBSITE and brand have been launched to market new homes built by City of York Council.
The Shape Homes York brand is being used to present the 140 homes being built at the Lowfield Green development to potential buyers.
Councillors agreed to support the creation of the brand in September 2019.
A council report about the brand said: "It is considered that the successful implementation and use of the Shape Homes York brand would increase our opportunity to sell our homes at a rate and level which can help to cross fund our development costs."
The homes at the development in Acomb can be reserved from August - with the first houses ready to move into in early 2021.
Prices will be announced soon, a council spokesperson said.
Cllr Denise Craghill said: “Whether you’ll be working from home or want a short bus or bike ride into the city centre, Lowfield Green is ideally placed. If you’re looking for a choice of good schools and excellent facilities, with green open space on your doorstep, you’ll find you have room to grow and thrive here."
The homes are sold through Ashtons estate agents and visit shapehomesyork.com to find out more.