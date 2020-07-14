A YORK bus firm has confirmed that as of today (July 14), the capacity across its buses will increase.

Following the reduction of social distancing restrictions, First York has worked quickly to implement the changes safely, in line with changing advice from Government.

The firm says that vehicles have been updated with new layouts and signs to inform customers of the additional seats which have now made available on board. All changes have been made based on robust and detailed risk assessments to ensure the ongoing safety of customers and drivers.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming back more customers over the coming weeks and months. Whilst capacity still remains restricted to keep our customers safe, we will have many more seats available than in recent weeks.

“We know that this additional capacity will be a great relief to some commuters, as well as passengers considering their first journeys for leisure purposes. We are grateful to all our customers for adhering to our on-board measures and thank them for their continued support.”

First York was the first operator to introduce seat markings in May and this move has been widely welcomed by customers. First is also carrying out an enhanced cleaning regime to protect against Covid-19 on surfaces, which includes the use of anti-viral sanitiser Zoono Z71. Good ventilation and the uptake in use of mandatory face coverings by customers are other factors that help to keep travel safe for customers onboard.

The First Bus app will continue to help customers plan their journeys by showing live bus capacity in real time and advising if the wheelchair space on each service is free.

To find out more about ongoing safety precautions being carried out by First Bus, please visit https://www.firstgroup.com/help-and-support/coronavirus-information