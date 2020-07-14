A TEA and coffee retailer is set to reopen its shop in York city centre.
York Parliament Steet is 1 of 15 stores that Whittard is planning to reopen after being forced to close due to coronavirus.
The tea, coffee and hot chocolate specialists will reopen this Friday (July 17). All Whittard stores were forced to close on Saturday, March 21, following government advice on COVID-19. This is the third phase of stores planning to open as part of the brand’s gradual approach to reopening all 47 UK stores.
Upon reopening stores, Whittard will be doing things a little differently to ensure staff and customers feel safe and comfortable while making the shopping experience as easy as possible. Some of the measures that have been put in place are:
- Distance markers to guide customers around the store
- Frequent cleaning and plenty of hand sanitiser
- A smaller number of customers will be welcomed in at one time with a one-way system to follow
- Only card payments will be accepted, with an increased contactless limit of £45 per transaction
As of Friday, all 15 stores will be open with minimum trading hours of 10am–5pm, Monday–Saturday, please check your local store for Sunday opening hours.
Simon Jones, Whittard of Chelsea’s Head of Retail, said: “It will be a pleasure to welcome back yet more of our amazing store teams as part of the next phased reopening for the business on Friday. We obtained many invaluable learnings from the initial stores, where we have been absolutely delighted with the customer and colleague response to the changes we have made in line with government guidelines.”
