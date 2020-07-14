INDEPENDENT retailers across York have already begun selling a range of different face masks - meaning customers can support local businesses when looking for face coverings.
The Government announced wearing a face covering will be essential for anyone visiting a shop or supermarket from July 24.
Andrew Lowson, director of York BID, said he is confident businesses will respond quickly to the requirement to wear a face covering - and highlighted some of the city's independent retailers that are selling face masks.
He singled out Alterations Express in Fossgate and Fancy Dance in Micklegate, which is also selling face masks for children.
Kerry Esltob, who owns and runs Just Smile Designs in Bootham, has also created a range of face coverings.
