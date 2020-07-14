BRITS are searching for a summer staycation this year rather than travel aboard - and York is proving to be one of the most popular destinations.
New data from Hotels.com suggests that despite restrictions on international travel being eased, many people in the UK are opting for a holiday closer to home.
According to Hotels.com, nine of the top 10 locations Brits were most interested in were UK based, across a range of staycation styles including city breaks, seaside resorts and lakeside retreats.
And York came in at number six in the most popular destinations.
A spokesperson for Hotels.com said: "The nation’s holidaymakers were keen to explore historic cities such as Edinburgh and York, both featuring in the most sought-after searches."
London was the overall winner, followed by Manchester and Blackpool.
The top 10 searched destinations by Brits on the Hotels.com website between July 3-6 were:
1. London
2. Manchester
3. Blackpool
4. Liverpool
5. Edinburgh
6. York
7. Windemere
8. Bournemouth
9. Birmingham
10. Amsterdam
The Hotels.com spokesperson added: “It may be surprising to see cities like Manchester and Blackpool having more interest than destinations like Barcelona and Paris.
"However, it does show just how much attitudes to holidays are changing as a result of Covid-19, and it’s great to see Brits planning to explore the best of the UK and support British tourism over the coming months.”
Last week York came second on a list of the UK’s favourite family friendly places to holiday.
More than 3,200 members of the public voted for their favourite UK destinations for families in the poll by holiday rental firm HomeAway.
York came runner-up to Edinburgh in the urban category, with Keswick taking the crown in the rural category and Bournemouth in the seaside group.
