A NORTH Yorkshire commercial plant supplier has boosted its production capacity ahead of potential Brexit trading constraints.
Johnsons of Whixley has created more than 5000 sqm of additional bed space for plants at its sites in Kirk Hammerton and Roecliffe.
Recent projects have delivered sufficient growing space for the Whixley-based nursery to produce an extra 320,000 landscape and garden plants per year. The facilities include external beds and covered polytunnel space all profiled and watered via automated systems.
Group managing director, Graham Richardson said: “Investment in new production facilities provides extra facilities to hold over crops otherwise destined for the waste heap and reduces our exposure to reduced availability should trading constraints with Europe begin to bite."
Johnsons sells seven million trees and shrubs annually. Johnson's green credentials are monitored continuously via its accreditation to the environmental standard ISO14001.
