A NEW maze attraction will open in North Yorkshire later this month.

The Great Yorkshire Maze will ‘crop up’ at Sherburn, midway between Scarborough and Malton, over the summer holidays, opening on July 22.

The attraction promises a field full of fun with two mazes, a vintage funfair, football darts and a Big Top with live entertainment for families.

The larger of the two mazes, the Yorkshire Rose Maze, comprises nine acres of maize plants and more than two miles of paths, while for younger adventurers there’s the two-acre Scarecrow Mini-Maze with its colourful collection of scarecrows from the Wetwang Scarecrow Society.

There will be picnic tables and benches socially-distanced around the fairground and inside the Big Top.

Organiser of The Great Yorkshire Maze, Georgina Wood, said: “We are very excited to be able to bring a fabulous new event to families in Yorkshire and beyond. We planted the maize back in May in a sea of uncertainty, hoping the Covid-19 pandemic would have abated so we could provide fun and entertainment of the highest quality over the summer, in a safe environment, for families who have had a long period in isolation.”

The Great Yorkshire Maze will be open every day from July 22 to September 6, from 10am to 6pm with last admissions at 4.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10.95 for adults and £9.95 for children (aged 3-15, under 3s free), with concessions, family prices and discounted tickets for NHS staff and care workers and their families.

Find out more on the attraction’s website.

Meanwhile, the Easingwold Maize Maze is opening this Saturday and every day from 10am to 4pm, while York Maze, near Elvington, will not be opening this summer, as previously reported by The Press.