YORK’S oldest bowling green which closed due to dwindling membership has been transformed into housing.

Homes on the former Acomb Bowling Green site are now ready to move into as the first new development in the centre of Acomb for several decades takes shape.

York-based property developer NuSpace Homes is behind the scheme which features 10, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached properties. Prices start at £310,000.

The site became available after members decided to close the club, which was founded in 1900. At its peak, Acomb had around 150 members, but this had fallen to just 18 by October 2018 when the remaining nine active members took to the lawn one final time.

The development, to the rear of the Marcia Grey pub and Acomb Explore Library, is close to amenities on Front Street and local schools.

Each home has spacious kitchen and family rooms, integrated utilities, ample parking and turfed rear and front gardens with feature landscaping. They are also fitted with energy-saving features such as zone-controlled thermostat heating, and all properties are highly insulated.

Before construction work started, the developers undertook a historic review of the site, including laser scans, and a full record including the history of the club was given to City of York Council.

Simon Carrington, NuSpace Homes director, said: “Having lived in Acomb myself up until the age of 18, we were very sensitive to the fact that the bowling green was an important part of the local community and we wanted to make sure that its history was preserved.

“I am incredibly proud of the way the development is progressing, which I hope will enhance the local area and provide new homes for people who want live close to the centre of Acomb with all it has to offer, whilst enjoying the quiet seclusion of the location. We’re hopeful that our development will become a unique community all of its own.

“We’ve been really mindful of creating as many local jobs as possible during the construction phase with both the ground workers and joiners local to Acomb.”

Louise Hirst, sales director, said several properties had been reserved recently. “Feedback so far is incredibly positive, and as many people have been evaluating their current living situation due to Covid-19 and lockdown, we are finding the property market is relatively buoyant.”

Daily viewings are currently available by appointment with social distancing measures in place