SUPERMARKET chain Tesco has axed its one-way system in York stores and confirmed a number of other changes for shoppers.

It comes after strict rules were introduced following the lockdown to help keep customers and staff safe.

But as restrictions continue to slowly be eased, with the likes of shops, pubs and restaurants now reopening to customers, Tesco has relaxed its social distancing measures in stores.

This is despite the news that the Government will make masks mandatory in shops from July 24.

What rules have changed?

The supermarket has scrapped its one-way systems inside shops and is allowing more customers to go inside at one time.

The increased capacity in Tesco supermarkets will help to minimise outdoor queues.

The changes come as the new ‘one metre plus’ social distancing rule comes into force in England, although many businesses are still encouraging people to remain two metres apart.

Tesco confirmed to The Sun that, despite its one-way system being removed, it will continue to ask customers to stay two metres apart.

Floor markings will remain in place throughout supermarkets to help remind customers to observe social distancing.

Item limit increased

As well as the social distancing measures, Tesco has also increased its 80 item limit to 95 per customer, as stock levels have now returned to normal.

Just a few months ago, the supermarket had imposed a limit of just three items per customer on specific products, such as toilet roll, to help prevent people from stockpiling, but this rule was later removed in April.

What limits and rules are still in place?

However, there is still a ‘three per person’ limit on face coverings sold in-store, while the same limit applies to online orders of face coverings, antibacterial handwash, antibacterial wipes, flour and eggs.

Elderly and vulnerable shoppers can still enjoy priority access in Tesco stores on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 9am and 10am, and Tesco’s Express and Metro stores have now returned to their normal opening hours. This is typically between 7am and 11pm.