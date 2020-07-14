A DEVELOPER says it is contributing more than a million pounds to bolster public services and facilities in a North Yorkshire town where it is building new homes.
Harron Homes, the company behind the Hockley Croft development of four and five bedroom properties off Leeming Lane,says it has pledged £598,224 towards improving education in the area over a period of three years.
"A further £320,541.81 will contribute to the upkeep of the town hall, while £132,046.83 will enhance public open spaces," said a spokesperson.
Marketing and sales director Kelly Booth said the contributions would be a boost for the whole Boroughbridge area.
“Hockley Croft is playing its part in addressing the need for housing in the area, though the contributions we are making to local services and facilities will be a benefit to all in the area, not just property seekers," she said.
“We have already had a fantastic response to the range of homes available at the development, and with no end in sight to the sales rush, I would encourage anyone who wants to join the existing residents at Hockley Croft to get in touch right away."