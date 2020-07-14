TICKETS for a special drive-in fireworks display go on sale this week as a York-based events company finds new ways to operate.

Autumn Lights will be held on Thursday, November 5, at Elvington Airfield, and will feature a hot air balloon night glow, funfair rides, food and drink stalls and what is being billed as York's biggest fireworks show yet.

The Covid-secure drive-in style event is being launched by John Lowery, whose York-based events company is behind the York Balloon Fiesta which has been postponed from September until 2021 due to the coronavirus restrictions.

John has teamed up on this latest venture with Oliver Webb, the original York Balloon Fiesta organiser, and his brother Ben Webb.

Tickets for Autumn Lights will cost £25 per car, with an early discount offer of £20.

“We have had to alter our game due to Covid,” said John.

“It is going to be a drive-in event. We are watching government guidance to see if we can make any viewing areas.”

He said the public response to the new-style event had been good.

“The entry ticket is a fixed fee per car, whether there are two or six people in the car. You will be given your own area on the airfield. We will have to mark it out.

"You will have your own 20ft by 20ft space which you can park your car in. People will have enough space around the car to put their seats around them if they want. It is hard-standing so that’s good.

“We will have socially-distanced areas where you can enjoy food and the funfair."

He added: “Funfairs are allowed under government guidance. We will keep the one metre-plus or two metre distance. Rides will be regularly cleaned, with sanitiser stations in each area.

“We hope people enjoy the experience. There will be a fire show as well. We are looking at different entertainment to add.”

The event will start at 5pm until 8.30pm. Tickets will go on sale on the Autumn Lights Facebook page from Friday.

John is also planning a similar event at Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday, November 7.

Meanwhile, the York Balloon Fiesta, billed as the biggest hot air balloon festival York has ever seen, had been due to take place on the weekend beginning Friday, September 25. However, John decided to cancel the event in May due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and "likely timescales on restrictions being lifted on mass gatherings".

The free festival will now be held on May 28 to 31, 2021, offering hot air balloons, children’s entertainment, live music, tribute acts, food and drink, as well as a funfair.

The highlight will be the Hot Air Balloon Night Glow, and the firework and laser show.