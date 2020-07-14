YORK is set to feature on a television documentary series this week, which will show what it is like to be a police officer during a busy night shift at the city's train station.
The Railway 24/7 series goes behind the scenes at TransPennine Express (TPE), with the fifth episode to be broadcast tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8pm on Channel 5.
The episode focuses on how the rail operator is working with the British Transport Police to combat county lines drug dealing.
It follows rookie officer Chris Short on his first Saturday night shift at York Station.
The publicity for the programme, which was recorded before the coronavirus lockdown, says PC Short “must deal with a wave of drunk and disorderly passengers”.
Chris tells the television crew: “It’s a bit of a baptism of fire.
"Dealing with drunk people, you’ve got to be on the ball with it – the unpredictability of what could happen next.
“And unfortunately, as the night goes on, people get drunker and drunker.”
He said that York is a very popular spot with people travelling from Teesside, Durham and the Newcastle area.
The officer admits to feeling nervous with four hours of his shift to go as “anything could happen”.
He then gets an urgent call for back up.
The fifth episode of The Railway 24/7, made by Blast! Films, will be aired tomorrow at 8pm on Channel 5.
